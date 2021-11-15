Raqesh Bapat open letter for fans after exit from Bigg Boss 15. Rakesh Bapat wrote an open letter on being out of Bigg Boss 15

There has been no elimination in Bigg Boss 15 this week. Two contestants from Bigg Boss 15 have been evicted from the show. In Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan was kicked out of the show for attacking herself with a knife. On the other hand, Rakesh Bapat got out of the show due to ill health. When Salman Khan announced this on Weekend Ka Vaar, Shamita Shetty became very sad about it. This news also proved to be bad for the fans of Rakesh Bapat.

After coming out of the show, Rakesh Bapat has written a lovely note for his fans. Rakesh Bapat has said how his 5 year old illness has come back. Rakesh Bapat has shared the post on social media. On this, Rakesh Bapat has written that I call you family because we have a true heart connection.

You are sending all the prayers for me, I am lucky that you guys are in my life. Rakesh Bapat has further written that sometimes problems arise on many special occasions. This happened in my case. Your love brought me back to Bigg Boss, but due to health, I could stay for a short time.

My 5 year old health problem is back. I didn’t even think about it. It’s quite painful. I am better now and recovering. As you all said earlier that health is first. Rakesh has thanked Shamita and the fans for giving her love.

Rakesh Bapat has written that I did not want to leave without doing a proper good bye. I had no idea that the pain would be so much and would have to go. I would like to say that this was only a small part of the journey. Our connection is of a lifetime. I am waiting to recover again and entertain you all.

