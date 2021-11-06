Rar increased in Punjab: Advocate General told Sidhu a liar, on the other hand, Channi retaliated and said, I can be poor, not weak

On the allegations of Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Saturday, both CM Channi and Advocate General have retaliated. Advocate General APS Deol termed Sidhu as a liar and accused him of spreading false information.

After the end of Sidhu vs Captain controversy in Punjab Congress, now Sidhu’s dispute with CM Channi seems to be increasing. Now a counter-attack has started between the two. The allegations made by Navjot Singh Sidhu against Channi and the Advocate General on Friday, now the answer has come from both the sides. Channi has said that he may be poor, but he is not weak.

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol on Saturday hit back at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him a liar. Sidhu had demanded Deol’s resignation to represent the two policemen accused in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing case. Deol’s statement came a day after Sidhu announced that he would withdraw his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. Talking about withdrawing the resignation, the Congress leader has said that the day Punjab will get a new AG, he will again take charge.

Deol accused Sidhu of “spreading misinformation on his political allies to gain political mileage”, saying that Sidhu was obstructing the functioning of the state government and the AG. “A concerted attempt is being made to politicize the Constitutional Office of the Advocate General of Punjab to malign the functioning of the Congress Party for vested interests and political gains,” Deol said in a statement.

He accused Sidhu of making repeated statements to derail the state’s sincere efforts to ensure justice in cases of drugs and sacrilege.

On the other hand, CM Channi also broke the silence on these issues on Saturday and answered openly on Sidhu’s allegations. Amidst the criticism of Navjot Singh Sidhu, he supported the government legal team. He said that he would stay by resolving the issue of sacrilege and drugs. They may be poor, but they are not weak. Speaking at an event, Channi also raised the issue of drugs. “Our legal team managed to get permission to interrogate Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the sacrilege case,” he said.

Ahead of the elections in Punjab, a lot of drama is being seen inside the Congress. Earlier Sidhu and Captain kept fighting with each other, which ended with the Captain resigning from the post of CM. Now he has announced to form his own party. Now that after Captain, Congress has made Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister, after a few days Sidhu’s rift with him has started.