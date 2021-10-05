Rare cases of heart surgery: Doctors performed abnormal heart surgery at Fortis Hospital

Highlights Processed by Dr. Ajay Kaul of Fortis Heart and Vascular Institute, Noida

In 2018, patient Honey Jawad came to India, he had heart failure and could not walk.

An artificial heart (LAVD) was implanted, but the patient’s own heart was completely healed

Honey Jawad Mohammad had a heart attack. It was hard to live. But, his broken heart is back to work. Jawad’s heart is beating not on the machine but on itself. That’s why doctors have removed an artificial heart implanted in his chest. Only two to three such cases have been reported in the world, when an artificial heart was implanted and after a few days his heart started working so well that he no longer needed the machine. Doctors claim this is the first time this has happened in India.

Dr Ajay Kaul, president of the Fortis Heart and Vascular Institute in Noida, said the patient was an Iraqi citizen. He arrived in 2018. He was in bed, unable to walk. The patient was kept waiting for a heart transplant. However, getting a heart out of a coffin is not so easy. Thousands are waiting. In such cases, a left ventricular assist device (LAVD) was inserted to save lives. Three years later, his own heart has begun to work, and he has begun to work so well that he did not need an artificial heart. The patient’s heart has improved so much that he has recently become a father again.

The great success of the doctor

The doctor succeeded in injecting LVAD properly into the patient’s body and the patient is making a full recovery, Dr. Kaul said. He was discharged from the hospital two weeks after the application and when he came for follow-up he found that his heart support system was working perfectly. He then returned to his homeland and asked her to come for the test every six months. The patient was in good health, but a year and a half later he developed a driveline infection. The doctor said that the LAVD is placed inside the chest, the wire of the machine stays outside. A hole is made in the center for this. A battery is required to run the machine. The battery is exhausted and needs to be charged. Therefore, she had to dress frequently and was at risk of infection.

This is a very rare case

The doctor said that when he came in with an infection and we examined him, it appeared that his own heart had healed. It is extremely rare that his heart healed completely. Then we drastically reduced the pumping speed of the machine. Even after this his heart was working fine, but we let the pump run safely. “The patient’s heart recovered within a year of surgery, but we monitored it for two years,” said Dr. Kaul. Asked to come every six months to follow up. We kept a close eye on him for the next two years and we wanted to make sure his heart was working properly without any support. After consulting the patient, it was decided to remove his artificial heart. The procedure was completed at Fortis Hospital Noida. This is the first procedure of its kind which was successfully performed for the first time in India and the patient was discharged from the hospital after 5 days, he is now cured.

Organs heal during rest

On the question of how the heart was recovered, Dr. Kaul said that when an organ fails or does not function to its capacity, a machine is used in its place. When the machine is working and the organ is resting, the organ recovers. Even in Corona we saw that when someone’s lungs were getting damaged, they were putting it on the acmo machine for a few weeks. After two weeks, when the lungs begin to function, they are removed from the acme.

… but there is still a 1 to 2% risk

Similarly, in this case it appeared that for a year the patient was working with an artificial heart, then his own heart continued to heal and now he was fully functioning. However, there is also a 1 to 2 percent risk that the heart may not function again after a few days, so the patient will be closely monitored. “Dr. Kaul has given me new life twice, once with an artificial heart and now,” said the patient from Iraq.