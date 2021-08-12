World

Rare Fatal Shooting in England Claims Multiple Victims

Several people were shot and killed in Plymouth, England on Thursday, police said – a rare occurrence in a country with some of the strictest gun control laws in the world.

“There were a number of deaths at the scene and several more injured are receiving treatment,” Devon & Cornwall police said. said on twitter. “The area has been cordoned off and the police believe the situation is contained. “

Local media reported that five or six people were killed in the incident and that one gunman was shot dead by police.

Authorities said nothing on a motive, but local MP Johnny Mercer said on Twitter: “The incident is not related to terrorism, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”

Police said they were called to Keyham, a 19th century part of Plymouth, at 6:10 p.m. The area quickly filled with police cars and ambulances, and several helicopter ambulances were dispatched. .

Plymouth is a port city in the county of Devon, in the south-west of England, almost 200 miles from London.

In England and Wales, homicides committed with firearms average around 30 per year, according to figures compiled by the government.


