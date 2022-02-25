Rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears in some teenagers after COVID-19 vaccination: study



Young people aged 12-20 have reported several cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome, otherwise known as MIS-C, where the immune system becomes overdrived after vaccination with Covid-19, according to a recent Lancet. Report .

The report noted that MIS-C is a rare condition that can occur two to six weeks after a COVID-19 infection.

“MIS-C patients usually present with persistent fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rash, mucus lesions and in severe cases with hypotension and shock,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Website .

The agency added that “a child may start to get sick a few weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2. The child may be infected through asymptomatic contact and in some cases, children and their carers may not even know they have been infected.” Infected ”

First recognized in April 2020, 5973 cases were reported to the CDC between May 2020 and November 2021, the authors of the study estimated that due to a hyperactive immune response to COVID-19 infection in susceptible patients with a genetic predisposition to the syndrome. This disease has developed. .

However, studies have shown that the syndrome occurs even after the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study analyzed the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for potential cases of MIS-C after COVID-19 vaccination from December 14, 2020 to August 31, 2021, among individuals aged 12-20, and identified 21 adolescents. The median age is 16 years, who has met the CDC definition of inflammatory conditions.

The researchers noted that all of these patients were hospitalized, 57% were admitted directly to the intensive care unit, 71% with laboratory evidence of past or recent COVID-19 infection, but all were discharged home.

Although the study did not show evidence of Covid-19 infection in six young people before, the researchers speculated that because lab tests have limited susceptibility to asymptomatic infections, young participants may be infected with Covid-19 if tested. Negative, so “the vaccine may coincide with the next MIS-C Illness ”

More than 21 million people aged 12-20 have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of August 31, 2021, so the overall reporting rate for MIS-C after vaccination is 1 case per million compared to 0.3. The study found that people who have no laboratory evidence before Covid-19 have been vaccinated per million.

These rates were “significantly lower than previously reported cases of MIS-C among people of this age in the United States who had SARS-CoV-2 infection (approximately 200 cases per million SARS-CoV-2 infections) and non-vaccinated individuals,” the researchers said. Says .

Although the report appears to be alarming, the study did not consider most people to be fully vaccinated, so young people who have not been vaccinated are still more likely to have MIS-C than those who have been fully vaccinated, according to Today. Report .

“At first glance, this seems to force us to step back and say, ‘Wait a minute, are these vaccines contributing to MIS-C?'” Said Dr. Jim Versalovic, Pathologist-in-Chief and COVID-19. Leader of the Texas Children with Command Center The hospital .

“It’s the opposite for me. It emphasizes vaccination.”

The study found that 11 adolescents developed MIS-C after their first vaccination, with the time between the first vaccination and hospitalization being 10 compared to 10 individuals who developed systemic illness after taking their second dose and five days from the first. He is being vaccinated for hospitalization in the interim.

Research on those who received the COVID-19 vaccine, including the rate of underestimation of all MIS-C cases, is limited because the data was analyzed by a passive reporting system and because the researchers relied solely on the final diagnostic report that MIS-C specified for a specific diagnosis. No test.

Experts urge parents to vaccinate their adolescents because only 57% of 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated. CDC .

The researchers concluded that the contribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to MIS-C was unknown, so they encouraged healthcare providers to rule out other factors when evaluating individuals with a clinical presentation consistent with systemic syndrome.

“Continued surveillance for MIS-C illness is ensured after the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children and recommended for young children who have the highest proportion of MIS-C cases after SARS-Cov-2 infection. The researchers said.