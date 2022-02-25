Health

Rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears in some teenagers after COVID-19 vaccination: study

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears in some teenagers after COVID-19 vaccination: study
Written by admin
Rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears in some teenagers after COVID-19 vaccination: study

Rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears in some teenagers after COVID-19 vaccination: study

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Young people aged 12-20 have reported several cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome, otherwise known as MIS-C, where the immune system becomes overdrived after vaccination with Covid-19, according to a recent Lancet. Report.

The report noted that MIS-C is a rare condition that can occur two to six weeks after a COVID-19 infection.

“MIS-C patients usually present with persistent fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rash, mucus lesions and in severe cases with hypotension and shock,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Website.

Doctors are giving adhesive bandages to a teenage boy after injecting Covid-19 vaccine.

Doctors are giving adhesive bandages to a teenage boy after injecting Covid-19 vaccine.

The agency added that “a child may start to get sick a few weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2. The child may be infected through asymptomatic contact and in some cases, children and their carers may not even know they have been infected.” Infected

First recognized in April 2020, 5973 cases were reported to the CDC between May 2020 and November 2021, the authors of the study estimated that due to a hyperactive immune response to COVID-19 infection in susceptible patients with a genetic predisposition to the syndrome. This disease has developed. .

Explanation of the children’s war as Russia invades Ukraine: what to say and how to say it

However, studies have shown that the syndrome occurs even after the COVID-19 vaccine.

A team of researchers from Mount Sinai has claimed to have made a discovery "Important formula" Behind a rare, potentially serious coronavirus-related inflammatory disease in children, called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C.

A team of researchers at Mount Sinai has claimed to have discovered a “significant clue” behind a rare, potentially serious coronavirus-related inflammatory disease in children, called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C.
(iStock)

READ Also  Serum Institute partners with Gavi, Gates Foundation; to produce up to 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

The study analyzed the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for potential cases of MIS-C after COVID-19 vaccination from December 14, 2020 to August 31, 2021, among individuals aged 12-20, and identified 21 adolescents. The median age is 16 years, who has met the CDC definition of inflammatory conditions.

The researchers noted that all of these patients were hospitalized, 57% were admitted directly to the intensive care unit, 71% with laboratory evidence of past or recent COVID-19 infection, but all were discharged home.

Although the study did not show evidence of Covid-19 infection in six young people before, the researchers speculated that because lab tests have limited susceptibility to asymptomatic infections, young participants may be infected with Covid-19 if tested. Negative, so “the vaccine may coincide with the next MIS-C Illness

More than 21 million people aged 12-20 have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of August 31, 2021, so the overall reporting rate for MIS-C after vaccination is 1 case per million compared to 0.3. The study found that people who have no laboratory evidence before Covid-19 have been vaccinated per million.

These rates were “significantly lower than previously reported cases of MIS-C among people of this age in the United States who had SARS-CoV-2 infection (approximately 200 cases per million SARS-CoV-2 infections) and non-vaccinated individuals,” the researchers said. Says.

CDC: Pediatric ER Visits Skyrocket for Injuries and Eating Disorders During Epidemic

Although the report appears to be alarming, the study did not consider most people to be fully vaccinated, so young people who have not been vaccinated are still more likely to have MIS-C than those who have been fully vaccinated, according to Today. Report.

READ Also  Lung fibrosis in patients recovering from COVID-19 poses higher risk, needs prolonged oxygen supplement

“At first glance, this seems to force us to step back and say, ‘Wait a minute, are these vaccines contributing to MIS-C?'” Said Dr. Jim Versalovic, Pathologist-in-Chief and COVID-19. Leader of the Texas Children with Command Center The hospital.

“It’s the opposite for me. It emphasizes vaccination.”

The study found that 11 adolescents developed MIS-C after their first vaccination, with the time between the first vaccination and hospitalization being 10 compared to 10 individuals who developed systemic illness after taking their second dose and five days from the first. He is being vaccinated for hospitalization in the interim.

One expert says that MIS-C related amputation is one "Incredibly rare and unfortunate consequences."

One expert says MIS-C-related mutilation is an “incredibly rare and unfortunate consequence.”
(Photo courtesy of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

Research on those who received the COVID-19 vaccine, including the rate of underestimation of all MIS-C cases, is limited because the data was analyzed by a passive reporting system and because the researchers relied solely on the final diagnostic report that MIS-C specified for a specific diagnosis. No test.

Experts urge parents to vaccinate their adolescents because only 57% of 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated. CDC.

The researchers concluded that the contribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to MIS-C was unknown, so they encouraged healthcare providers to rule out other factors when evaluating individuals with a clinical presentation consistent with systemic syndrome.

“Continued surveillance for MIS-C illness is ensured after the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children and recommended for young children who have the highest proportion of MIS-C cases after SARS-Cov-2 infection. The researchers said.

READ Also  Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Six cases of new COVID-19 variant in India as fliers from UK test positive

Click Here For more information on parenting for parents.

#Rare #multisystem #inflammatory #syndrome #appears #teenagers #COVID19 #vaccination #study

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment