Rash of Long Island pellet gun shootings could be linked to TikTok challenge, police say



MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) — Police on Long Island are investigating a rash of recent pellet gun shootings to see if they are related to each other and if they may be part of an ongoing TikTok challenge.

Nassau County police are investigating four incidents in Wantagh, Levittown and two in Massapequa, after police in Deer Park reported earlier this week that a 12-year-old girl had been struck in the eye with a pellet fired from a passing car.

Police say the girl was walking in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on Monday around 5:30 p.m. when she was struck in the eye.

ALSO READ | Reporter’s mom crashes his live shot to say ‘Hi, baby!’ | VIDEO

“It’s a horrible incident,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. “What we have is a car was driving by, our perp pointed what looked like a firearm, come to learn it was a pellet gun, fired at somebody, we are almost positive it wasn’t the young lady. She got struck in the eye. Thank the lord she doesn’t have any serious physical injuries.”

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the vehicle involved, described as a dark colored four door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be occupied by three or four males.

“I don’t know, I don’t understand it,” neighbor Susan Peterson said. “It doesn’t make sense to me. Don’t they have something better to do with their time?”

There was at least one other incident reported in Suffolk, and police from both counties say they are working together to see if the shootings are related or could be prompted by social media.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on any of the shooting to police.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams’ subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC

———-

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip