Rashami Desai will make her digital debut with the web show ‘Tandoor’, the character will be quite bold | Rashami Desai will make her digital debut with this web show, the character will be quite bold

Rashami Desai will make her digital debut with the web show 'Tandoor', the character will be quite bold

New Delhi: Television actress and Bigg Boss star Rashmi Desai is all set to make her OTT debut with the show ‘Tandoor’. In this, she will be seen opposite Tanuj Virwani. Rashmi says that she joined this crime drama because her character is very bold in it.

Palak will be fearless and courageous

About her character woven around the eighties, Rashmi Desai says, ‘Playing a particular character and understanding its intricacies shows how passionate you are as an actor. When I was offered Palak, I really liked the script. Palak is very strong, fearless, courageous and outspoken. After listening to this, I realized that I wanted a similar character.

Palak and Rashmi are so beans

Comparing herself with Palak, Rashmi says, ‘Looking at me, I would think that I am quite outspoken, but in reality I am an introvert. I always think before speaking. Every time we used to shoot a scene, I used to wonder how many different ways I can portray myself as an artiste. It is not a matter of proving to others, but it is a competition with yourself that how different you can seem from real life.’

when will the series come

The trailer of the show was released recently. Directed by Nivedita Basu, ‘Tandoor’ is all set to release on July 23 on Ullu.

