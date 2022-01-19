Rashaun Weaver Sentenced in Barnard College Student Killing – Gadget Clock





A teenage boy arrested in the 2019 lethal stabbing of Barnard College scholar Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park, against the law that rattled New York Metropolis residents for its obvious randomness, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years to life in jail.

Rashaun Weaver, now 16, walked into court docket sporting a burgundy shirt and black tie. His fingers had been cuffed behind his again. Court docket officers denied his legal professional’s request to take away {the handcuffs} because the emotional listening to proceeded.

Weaver pleaded responsible to homicide and theft in the high-profile case final month. He was first arrested and charged in the case in February 2020.

Prosecutors alleged he was the one who fatally stabbed Majors. He was 14 years previous on the time of Majors’ demise however was charged as an grownup with second-degree homicide and theft due to the character of the crime.

Majors was stabbed as she walked by way of Morningside Park early the night of Dec. 11, 2019. She staggered up a flight of stairs to the road and collapsed in a crosswalk. Two different boys had been additionally arrested in the case.

“Tess Majors can’t say how being murdered impacted her as a result of she is useless. She is useless ceaselessly and isn’t coming again,” the sufferer impression assertion written by her household stated because it was learn aloud at Waver’s sentencing.

“The one one who is aware of what it is wish to be murdered early on the night of Dec. 11, 2019, by Rashaun Weaver and his two cohorts is Tess Majors. And she or he isn’t right here. She isn’t in this courtroom or attending a category or taking part in music,” it learn. “The household of Tess Majors believes that human life is sacred. The household of Tess Majors believes that homicide of a human being, extinguishing one other human being ought to by no means be normalized or rationalized. The ache is immeasurable and doesn’t go away.”

Manhattan Assistant District Legal professional Matthew Bogdanos identified forward of the sentencing that Weaver attacked Majors as soon as and she or he escaped. The prosecutor says Weaver attacked her two different instances “in a protracted assault” and solely stopped as a result of the 2 different boys concerned in the case “pulled Mr. Weaver away.”

“Fourteen years to life is a very long time, however on the finish of his sentence Rashaun Weaver goes house,” Bogdanos stated Wednesday. “Tess by no means will.”

Bogdanos had stated in court docket final month that Weaver admitted to a codefendant that he stabbed Majors as a result of she “bit me.” Bogdanos stated Weaver’s father is incarcerated and the boy’s mom known as him in jail after Majors’ stabbing to say that Weaver had been bitten on the proper hand.

Police used that proof to positively determine him as a suspect in Majors’ stabbing. Prosecutors say police leaked that data to reporters, which helped Weaver’s mom conceal him in numerous locations throughout the town amid the seek for the faculty scholar’s killer. The boy was finally arrested on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Weaver had robbed one other particular person proper earlier than, by his personal assertion in court docket. As a part of that written, ready assertion he delivered final month, Weaver admitted to that theft and one other one — and deliberately inflicting the demise of Majors.

The assault, two days earlier than the beginning of 2019 ultimate exams on the girls’s faculty, troubled metropolis residents due to its proximity to campus and the way random it gave the impression to be. Barnard is a part of the Ivy League’s Columbia College.

Prosecutors sought to put out a case for Weaver being a constantly violent particular person in the plea listening to. In response to the prosecution, Weaver had been caught with a weapon and medicines whereas staying at a detention facility. He allegedly shattered a window and attacked counselors on 11 separate events there, prosecutors stated.

The boy’s legal professional, high-powered protection lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, informed the court docket his shopper is redeemable. Weaver’s household was contained in the courtroom and yelled, “I really like you!” as the teenager was returned to a holding cell after the December listening to.

Lichtman reiterated that sentiment at Wednesday’s sentencing listening to, saying, “the entire position fashions in his life have been to jail.”

As for Weaver, he apologized “to the court docket and authorities, and your honor” and pledged to the choose that he would by no means be seen in his courtroom once more.

“Largely, I wish to apologize to Tessa’s household,” Weaver stated. “She deserved to have an extended life.”

The younger lady from Charlottesville, Virginia, performed in a rock band and had informed an editor from a newspaper internship in highschool that she deliberate to take journalism lessons in school. She was a freshman at Barnard when she died.

Weaver’s co-defendant, Luchiano Lewis, pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and first-degree theft in court docket this previous fall. The opposite, a 14-year-old boy whom Information 4 isn’t figuring out due to the juvenile cost, pleaded responsible in 2020.