Rashi Khanna and Disha Patani will be the leading lady in Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha! Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna to star in Sidharth Malhotra’s action film

Karan Johar writes

Karan Johar writes, “Let’s meet the phenomenal and expectedly talented female heroines of Yodha! The fearless, beautiful and most seductive Disha Patani, as well as Raashi Khanna, who brings to life her innocence and radiance, welcome to the family.

release date announced

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, produced by Dharma Productions, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, “Yodha” will hit the theaters on November 11, 2022. This post by Karan Johar is in the news.

looks dangerous

With this post, Karan Johar has also shared the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and looks quite dangerous. Siddharth Malhotra is seen aiming at his target with a gun in his hand.

great artist

It is believed that after this film, Siddharth Malhotra is going to make a different image of himself. What a wonderful artist he is, it is not hidden from anyone and he has proved this fact in Sher Shah.

part of many projects

Apart from this, Siddharth Malhotra is also a part of many projects and he is going to do many big bangs in the coming time. Sidharth Malhotra started his career with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year.