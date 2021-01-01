Rashid Khan on Afghanistan Crisis: Stop Killing Afghans Please Tweet Cricketer Rashid Khan Tweeted After Kabul Blast: Please … Stop Killing Afghanistan, Cricketer Rashid Khan’s Appeal After Kabul Blast

The situation in Afghanistan is getting worse by the day. The Taliban have taken over the country at gunpoint. There is an atmosphere of fear among the people. Meanwhile, two suicide bombers struck outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing several U.S. Marines and wounding several other military personnel. Efforts are still underway to determine the exact number of injured.Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan has made a heartfelt appeal on social media. The family of Rashid Khan, who plays T20 cricket in the UK, is currently in Afghanistan. The veteran leg-spinner tweeted, ‘Bleeding is happening again in Kabul. Please stop killing Afghans.

Now the Taliban is angry about the attack. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base. The Taliban has also announced increased security in the entire region. Thirteen people have been confirmed dead so far in the attack, while more than 52 people are said to be seriously injured. Four U.S. Marines have also been confirmed dead in the attack.



The Taliban said the incident took place inside a U.S. military base

Taliban spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid said his group had strongly condemned Thursday’s attack and was paying close attention to security. He also said that the US military was responsible for protecting the area where the attack took place. He did not say whether any Taliban fighters were killed.

Isis demonstrated strength

A day earlier, Taliban spokesman Jabiullah Mujahid had claimed that Islamic State had been wiped out in Afghanistan. The Taliban has made it clear that it will not allow Islamic State to spread its legs in our country. In such a scenario, it is believed that ISIS is trying to send a message with today’s attack that it is still a major force on Afghan soil.

