Rashid Khan resigns as Afghanistan captain

Rashid Khan has resigned as the captain of the Afghanistan cricket team amid the ongoing political crisis in the country. The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced an 18-member squad for the World Twenty20, captained by Rashid Khan. But after the ACB’s tweet, Rashid wrote a post on his personal Twitter handle announcing his decision to step down as captain.As soon as the throne was overthrown, the Taliban also began to put their men on the Afghanistan Cricket Board. It is no secret that Rashid Khan is constantly opposing the Taliban. The star spinner was not happy with the squad announced by the board for the T20 World Cup in the UAE. “No advice has been sought for the selection of the team, so he is leaving the post,” he wrote while leaving the captaincy.



What Rashid wrote

“As a captain and a responsible citizen of the country, I reserve the right to be part of the team selection. The selection committee and the ACB did not seek my consent for the team announced in the media. I am immediately stepping down as captain of the Afghanistan T20 team. It has always been a matter of pride for me to play for Afghanistan.



This is the Afghanistan team

Rashid Khan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujib Ur Rehman, Usman Gani, Rahmanullah Gurbaj, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Zadran and Hamid Hamsan Cass Ahmed

Reserved: Fareed Ahmed Malik, Officer Jazai

Afghanistan is in Group B along with India, Pakistan and New Zealand.