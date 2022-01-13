Rashid Khan Six Wickets Takes Adelaide Strikers to 5th Spot From 8th in Big Bash League 2021-22 Points Table Brisbane Heat Lost by 71 Runs

Rashid Khan turned the third bowler in the historical past of Big Bash League to take 6 wickets in an innings. Earlier than him, this file is recorded in the identify of Lasith Malinga and Ish Sodhi. His spin helped Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat by 71 runs.

Adelaide Strikers defeated Brisbane Heat by 71 runs in the forty sixth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. Taking part in first in this match, Adelaide scored 161 runs shedding 4 wickets. In response, Brisbane’s crew, which got here out to chase the goal, acquired caught in the spin of Afghan star Rashid Khan. Rashid bundled out Brisbane for 90 with 6 wickets.

Adelaide Strikers thus beat Brisbane Heat to register their third win of the season. With this victory, the crew acquired the benefit that the crew went straight from 8th place to 5th place. Rashid Khan, who was the hero of this victory of Adelaide, took 6 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. That is the third finest bowling efficiency in the historical past of BBL.

Earlier in 2012, Sri Lanka’s star pacer Lasith Malinga took 6 wickets for 7 runs in 2012. Then in 2017, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi took 6 wickets for 11 runs. After that this efficiency of Rashid. These are the three events when a bowler has taken 6 wickets on the BBL stage.

Other than the ball, Rashid Khan had contributed considerably to his crew with the bat as nicely. He scored 13 runs in 4 balls. He was clear bowled by his compatriot participant Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Australian batsman Jake Weatherhald had scored 35 runs for Adelaide. Other than him, all of the batsmen contributed round 20,25 runs.

This victory is proving to be like a booster for Adelaide. Until yesterday, this crew, which was ranked 8th in the factors desk, has reached the 5th place with this victory. As soon as once more after this magical bowling of Rashid, the hopes of Adelaide followers have been woke up. Nonetheless, this was Rashid’s final match this season and he may have to return to the nation to serve the nation.

Perth Scorchers are in first, Sydney Thunder second and Sydney Sixers third. These are the highest 3 groups in the factors desk. Other than this, Hobart Hurricanes are fourth, Adelaide Strikers 5th and Brisbane Heat sixth. Each Melbourne groups are in the final two locations. Renegades is in seventh and Stars is in 8th place.