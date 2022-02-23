Rashida Tlaib to give Biden State of the Union response on far-left group’s behalf



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Michigan Progressive Firebrand Ripa. Rashida Talaib will respond to President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

Taleb, a member of the so-called “squad” of progressive and diverse democratic lawmakers in Congress, will deliver his speech on behalf of the left-wing Workers Family Party, the group announced Wednesday.

Talaib, a two-term lawmaker who made history as the first woman of Palestinian descent in Congress, represents a congressional district that includes Detroit and parts of its inner suburbs.

State of the Union Address: The Super Bowl of Politics

He will praise the President’s stimulus bill and argue that liberals are expected to push hard to pass Biden’s agenda. And he’s convinced that the Republican lawmakers and some moderate Democrats will be targeted by the White House and the majority of Democrats in Congress to block the passage of the big spending package.

“Obstructive Republicans and corporate Democrats have forced DC to stagnate while millions of children are being pushed into poverty and rising costs are making housing, healthcare and childcare even more unbearable,” the Working Family Party tweeted announcing Talaib as their speaker.

IOWA GOV. Kim Reynolds responds to GOP for State of the Union address

The speech is likely to shed light on the rift between the Progressive Left and the Democratic Party between the more moderate branches of the party ahead of the mid-November elections, when Democrats hope to retain their razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and Senate.

“The WFP State of the Union response has not yet been disappointing,” the group tweeted. “We know this year won’t be the first!”

Taleb’s choice to respond to the Working Families Party was first reported by Politico.

GOP leaders in Congress announced Tuesday that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will denounce the Republican Party in a presidential speech.

The President is expected to deliver a State of the Union address at the ET on Tuesday, March 1, at 9 p.m.