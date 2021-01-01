Rashmi Desai and Devolina Video: Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharya Watch the video outside BB Oat House: The show ‘Bigg Boss’ was running outside the house, Devolina and Rashmi Desai’s video went viral

A funny video of Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharjee is going viral. The news is that the duo will once again be seen in ‘Bigg Boss’. The real Rashmi and Devolina are seen outside the set of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

This video is catching people’s attention for a special reason. The video shows Devolina playing with the little ones. In the video she looks very busy playing with the puppies. At the same time, Rashmi is seen standing near Desai who is having some discussions with the crew. Watching the video, it seems as if some ‘Bigg Boss’ is also running off the set.





When Devolina gets up, she hugs the crew and then shows a lot of love by hugging her best friend Rashmi. It is said that Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharjee are joining the show as guests. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is on its way to its final destination.

Note that the friendship between Rashmi and Devolina was also seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Devolina had to quit the show due to health issues. However, at the end of the show, she returned to support Rashmi.