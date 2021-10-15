Rashmi Rocket Review: The flight of ‘Rashmi Rocket’ will not stop

Sports lovers of India will remember Dutee Chand, a female sprinter. A few years ago, Dutee came into controversy for the fact that testosterone (the hormone that is found mostly in the body of men) was found in her body. The question arose whether she should be considered a woman or a man.

Dutee was also banned for some time by the Athletics Federation of India, but she later won the case. ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is influenced by that incident of the same Dutee Chand. Through this film, Taapsee Pannu has brought out the story of the struggle of a female runner who has to struggle in the society because of the particular aspect of her body.

Rashmi belongs to Bhuj district of Gujarat. His natural talent is running. For this reason, there is a boy-like girl among acquaintances. However, due to an accident in his childhood, he gave up running in public. But a day comes in his life when he gets a chance to save the life of a soldier. She saves the soldier’s life by running at high speed.

A new turning point in his life comes when an army officer recognizes his talent. Gagan Thakur (Priyanshu Painyuli) who is himself an athlete and also a coach. He starts training Rashmi to become a professional runner. Athletic unions also start encouraging him and send him to Pune for training, where some fellow female runners suspect that he is a man.

In such a situation, Rashmi gets investigated. Due to the excess of male hormones in the body, she is barred from participating in competitions. Then how Rashmi fights her battle, this is the story of this film.

The character of Rashmi, which Taapsee has presented with her acting, is talented as well as suffers many bites of humiliation. There were many challenges in presenting this character which Taapsee has done well. The film also features sports federations’ fights and court scenes.

a female runner looking like a man

Rashmi Rocket (3*)

Director- Akarsh Khurana

Cast – Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mantra

The post Rashmi Rocket Review: Roke na rukegi ‘Rashmi Rocket’ flight appeared first on Jansatta.

#Rashmi #Rocket #Review #flight #Rashmi #Rocket #stop