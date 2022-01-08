Rashmika Mandanna Played Cricket Hits Boundaries Pushpa Movie Actress Named MS Dhoni As Her Favorite Cricketer on Instagram Live Video

Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as National Crush, has also tried her hand in the field of cricket. On one occasion, she was seen ridding the bowlers for sixes. At the same time, he also told the name of his favorite cricketer during a live video.

You must have seen Rashmika Mandanna, who has become a famous actress and national crush of South Indian film, dancing, acting and doing action on the big screen. But have you seen him holding the bat and releasing the bowlers for sixes? If not seen, here you will be able to see that he has also tried his hand in cricket in a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Yes, this film is Dear Comrade, in which Rashmika Mandanna blew up the bowlers by hitting fours and sixes. Actually, in one scene of this film, Vijay Deverakonda’s team is losing a cricket match. Meanwhile, the actress playing the role of sister in his film is accompanied by Rashmika (Lily) as her friend. Match Hero’s team is losing.

At the same time, Rashmika is seen holding the bat in her hand and hits a six on the very first ball of the bowler. After this, she hits a four, then takes two runs and gives her team victory by hitting a six on the last ball. This is actually a scene from South’s film, but National Crush did a lot of cricket practice for this film.

Rashmika Mandanna while shooting a scene in Dear Comrade (Source – Dear Comrade Film, Screenshots)

These are Rashmika’s favorite cricketers

Last year on an Instagram Live, Rashmika Mandanna answered many questions of her fans. Meanwhile, he was asked a question that who is his favorite cricketer. In response to this question, neither did he speak Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma. Rather, he described Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favorite cricketer.

Rashmika responded to her fans during the live session. He said, ‘She is a big fan of Dhoni’s wicket-keeping, batting, captaincy. He is a master class player. Dhoni is my hero.

Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha posted on Koo about the film Pushpa

It is worth mentioning that Rashmika Mandan was seen opposite Allu Arjun in the recently released Pushpa film. This film seems to be doing a lot at the box office. Apart from this film, she told in her live in April last year that she is shooting for two Bollywood films and she is going to sign the third film soon.