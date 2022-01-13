Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa Movie Actress Named MS Dhoni As Her Favorite Cricketer Played Cricket Hits Boundaries in Movie Dear Comrade

Rashmika Mandanna, popularly referred to as Nationwide Crush, has additionally tried her hand in the sector of cricket. On one event, she was seen ridding the bowlers for sixes. On the similar time, he additionally advised the identify of his favourite cricketer throughout a dwell video.

You will need to have seen Rashmika Mandanna, who has turn into a well-known actress and nationwide crush of South Indian movie, dancing, appearing and doing motion on the large display screen. However have you ever seen him holding the bat and releasing the bowlers for sixes? If not seen, right here it is possible for you to to see that he has additionally tried his hand in cricket in a movie with Vijay Deverakonda.

Sure, this movie is Dear Comrade, in which Rashmika Mandanna blew up the bowlers by hitting fours and sixes. Really, in one scene of this movie, Vijay Deverakonda’s staff is shedding a cricket match. In the meantime, the actress enjoying the position of sister in his movie is accompanied by Rashmika (Lily) as her pal. Match Hero’s staff is shedding.

On the similar time, Rashmika is seen holding the bat in her hand and hits a six on the very first ball of the bowler. After this, she hits a 4, then takes two runs and provides her staff victory by hitting a six on the final ball. That is really a scene from South’s movie, however Nationwide Crush did numerous cricket observe for this movie.

Rashmika Mandanna whereas taking pictures a scene in the movie Dear Comrade (Supply – Dear Comrade Movie, Screenshots)

These are Rashmika’s favourite cricketers

Final 12 months on an Instagram Dwell, Rashmika Mandanna answered many questions of her followers. In the meantime, he was requested a query that who’s his favourite cricketer. In response to this query, neither did he communicate Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma. Slightly, he described Chennai Tremendous Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favourite cricketer.

Rashmika responded to her followers in the course of the dwell session. He mentioned, ‘She is an enormous fan of Dhoni’s wicket-keeping, batting, captaincy. He’s a grasp class participant. Dhoni is my hero.

Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha posted on Koo concerning the movie Pushpa

It’s value mentioning that Rashmika Mandan was seen reverse Allu Arjun in the not too long ago launched Pushpa movie. This movie appears to be doing rather a lot on the field workplace. Other than this movie, she advised in her dwell in April final 12 months that she is taking pictures for 2 Bollywood movies and he or she goes to signal the third movie quickly.