Rashmika Mandanna wore such a sari worth Rs 77,500, looks like an angel

A saree look of Rashmika Mandanna is in the news. The price of this saree of Rashmika is 77 thousand 500 rupees.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna gets a lot of praise for her beautiful acts. Every look of Rashmika Mandara remains very viral on social media and many people like to know the details of Rashmika’s looks.

At the same time, recently Rashmika has shared some of her pictures through Instagram. In the pictures, Rashmika is seen in a blue sari and is looking beautiful. Sharing this, the actress wrote, “Love for the Kodava saree.”

Let us tell you that Rashmika Mandanna loves sarees and almost every type of saree is present in her collection. She is looking very cute wearing a Kodava georgette saree. There is a flower design on the border of the blue color saree.

Rashmika has draped the saree in a very different way. Rashmika is wearing a sleeveless blouse with a sari, on which the palla is taken from the bottom instead of the top and then it is attached on the other hand. This style of hers looks very good.

Along with this, Rashmika has completed her sari look with light makeup. Also team up this look with big earrings and a ring. During this Rashmika’s smile is winning everyone’s heart.

Let us tell you that this saree of Rashmika is as beautiful as it is precious. This saree of Rashmika is from the collection of fashion designer Nikita Gujral. The cost of this saree is Rs 77,500. Rashmika looks really amazing in this Kodava georgette fabric saree.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which proved to be a super hit. The actress is soon going to debut in Bollywood with actor Siddharth Malhotra through the film ‘Mission Majnu’. Apart from this, she is also going to share the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Alvida’.