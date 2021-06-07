Rasika Dugal reveals to Ira Dubey how Akshay Oberoi’s good looks turned into a curse for his career





As we strategy the tip of A Desk For Two season 2, host Ira Dubey is getting into overdrive to make sure that her viewers are left on a excessive. For that function, she’s obtained two actually proficient actors who’ve come into the limelight by initially flying below the radar – considered one of whom she herself has had the pleasure to work with. We’re speaking about Rasika Dugal and Akshay Oberoi, who promise to pull out all of the stops on the eleventh episode of A Desk For Two with their witty banter, juicy gossip, enjoyable revelations and surprisingly nice camaraderie that we did not have the faintest concept about until we noticed this teaser clip. Then once more, is not making such wonderful bonds inside the trade recognized the the general public what the present us all about? Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2 Episode 10: Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul open up to Ira Dubey on hitting all-time low and rising from it [EXCLUSIVE]

The episode begins with Akshay Oberoi divulging how the appearing bug bit him on the tender age of 13 and why he proudly calls himself a “flop grasp”. Om the opposite hand, Rasika Dugal opens up to Ira Dubey about her first business film, Lootcase, which releases final yr on Disney+ Hotstar throughout lockdown, and how excited she was to carry out her first dance sequence on display via it, whereas additionally declaring why Mirzapur is by far her most business expertise to date due to its “manic fan-following”. Shifting on, Rasika reveals how Akshay would whine about not getting roles due to being too good-looking, whereas she has by no means had that drawback. Take a look at the unique sneak peek of the episode beneath: Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2 Episode 11 PROMO: Rasika Dugal opens up to Ira Dubey on lastly getting to dance on display whereas Akshay Oberoi displays on his collection of flops

Properly, we do not find out about you, however that is definitely raised our pleasure for the subsequent episode of A Desk For Two. Do not forget to catch the entire tenth episode of A Desk For Two Season 2 on ZEE5. The present, which has been shot on the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can also be obtainable globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. It is also streaming on ZEE5. Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2 Episode 10: Iqbal Khan REACTS to receiving the ‘Worst Actor of the Decade’ award whereas Maniesh Paul REVEALS his secret crush to Ira Dubey

