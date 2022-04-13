Rasmus Dahlin helps Owen Power, Sabres beat Maple Leafs



Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Aspland each had a goal and an assist, helping the Buffalo Sabers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo (27-37-11). Alex Touch and Victor Olofsson added two assists each.

Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the Sabers won the series 3-1-0 and became the only team to beat Leifs three times in 2021-22.

Timothy Lilzegren and Alexander Kerfut (48-20-6) scored for Toronto. Morgan Riley had two assists in his 53-year career span. Eric Calgren stopped 23 shots.

“You don’t want to spend a night like that,” said Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe. “The reality is that many teams have such a night, which is why so many teams like us don’t have 100 points.

“We’ve done a lot better this season.”

Sabers defender Wayne Power – No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft – made his NHL debut after signing an entry-level deal last week. The 6-foot-6 has spent two seasons in Michigan after his school’s defeat in the NCAA’s Frozen Four tournament.

“I was pretty calm, but obviously I had some nerves,” said Power, a resident of nearby Mississauga. “It’s something you dreamed of as a child.”

Toronto star Austin Mathews lost a 16-game point streak, and Mitch Marner’s run was stopped in 13 contests.

Matthews, 24, leads the NHL with 58 goals. He is aiming for the league’s first 60-goal campaign since Steven Stamcos in 2011-12 and the first player to reach 65 since Alex Ovechkin in 2007-08.

Buffalo defeated Toronto in the previous two meetings of the team with a 5-2 win at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton on 13 March – an encounter that Matthews later postponed two games to cross-check Dahlin’s neck.

Power’s welcome-to-the-NHL moment came quickly – he started for Buffalo against Toronto’s top line featuring Matthews and Marner.

The 19-year-old found the shift intact and then broke with a 2-on-1 when teams played 4-on-4 when Mark Giordano tried to find Matthews from Rush.

“Great job,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said of the 19-year-old. “I have no doubt that he has rehearsed many times to stay in this building and in this league.

“And it looked like that.”

Okaposo started scoring in a Buffalo Power Play at 7:25 of the first period when he took a pass from Olofson and defeated Colgren in his 19th time.

Leafs made it 1-1 at 2:09 in the second when Lilzegren closed Anderson’s pad with his fourth ball and rebounded William Nylander’s end-board.

Mathews was again denied by Anderson moments after the blocker – he had some conversations with the experienced goaltender once the game was over – before Buffalo regained the lead at the advantage of another man.

Tuch took a nice move in the neutral zone to set up Thompson, who kicked his stick from his skate and outscored Calgren at 9:11 to become his team-leading 33rd.

Snatching Calgren’s gloves in the first, Skinner scored 4:09 from the third to take a 3-1 lead from Tuch’s pass.

Dahlin went ahead 4-1 just after 1:34. Olofson sells shots and finds a wide-open Dahlin to bury his 10th outside Calgren’s location.

Kerfoot got a return for Leafs at 8:50 when he fired a late shot in front of Anderson that dribbled over the line for his 13th.

“We didn’t play well,” Mathews said. “From the beginning it didn’t seem like we had much energy on the bench, much energy on the ice.”

Sabers: The St. Louis Blues host on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Washington Capitals on Thursday night.