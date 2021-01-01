Rat bite: Mumbai News: Railway employee dies after rat bite in Mumbai, doctors claim – Liver damage due to alcohol, doctors say

In Mumbai, a railway employee named Suresh Salve was bitten by a rat while sleeping at night. He died the next day during treatment. According to the family, the accident took place at a house in Railway Colony. At the same time, doctors at the hospital said in a medical report that excessive alcohol consumption was the leading cause of death.Employee Suresh’s family also lives with him in the railway colony at Thakurli near Dombivali, Mumbai. When he woke up on Sunday morning, he complained of ill health. According to the family, Suresh said he was bitten by a rat while sleeping at night. He was rushed to Kalyan Railway Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

However, doctors at the railway hospital said in a medical report that Salve’s death was due to liver damage caused by excessive alcohol consumption. According to a hospital official, Salve is also undergoing treatment for his damaged liver. Referring to the poor condition of the railway colony and the lack of sanitation, the family discussed the death by rat bite.