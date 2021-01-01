Ratan Tata Change Ford Motors: Ford Motors vs Ratan Tata: How Ratan Tata took revenge on Ford Motors, which decided to close its Sanand and Chennai plants in India.

Ford Motors has decided to close both its manufacturing units in India. The faces of the 4,000 people working in the Sanand and Chennai units are sad. The loss of two billion dollars has broken the company’s collarbone. No company wants to see such a day. But the condition of this proud American company will soon be so serious, who knows. Yes there is a person. Ratan Tata whom Ford once tried to insult at headquarters. So read that whole incident ..

In 1991, Ratan became the Chairman of Tata Group. At that time, Tata Motors was known as the largest truck manufacturing company. In 1998, Tata Motors decided to make the car. The Tata Indica was launched at the end of the year. It was the first modern car designed by an Indian company. He worked day and night. When this car hit the market, expectations were high. But Ratan Tata’s dream began to fall apart.

If there was any car breakdown during the rains on the Delhi-Mumbai roads, it was the Indica. In 1999, the Tata Group set about winding up the car business. Ratan Tata was disappointed. This was a big blow to Ratan Tata, who gave the title of salt to the steel company.

Ford Motors bid. He said goodbye to Tata. Known for its auto manufacturing on the southeastern side of Lake Michigan, it is considered a gem of American industry. Here is Ford’s headquarters. Ratan Tata and his team arrived in Detroit with a heavy heart. Ratan Tata had to endure the ordeal during the conversation which lasted for about three hours.

Bill Ford insulted Ratan Tata

Bill Ford, President of Ford Motors, sought to portray the status of India’s largest industrialist. Bill Ford told Ratan Tata why he did this childish act when he had no experience in making passenger cars. We will thank you for buying your car business. Ratan Tata shuddered badly. That same night he postponed his decision to sell the car business. He returned to Mumbai with his team on the next flight.

Ratan Tata was now determined. The motive was high. Target one. Ford has a lesson to teach. But the challenge was huge. A global company that had a worldwide reputation. Ford Motors, king of the car division.

In 2008, Tata Motors had a long line of best-selling cars. The company was destined to dominate the whole world. Ford Motors, on the other hand, was getting worse. It was becoming difficult to make a profit by selling cars. In 2008, Ratan Tata rolled the dice and showed his position to Bill Ford.

Tata Motors offers to buy Ford Land Rover and Jaguar brands. The sales of both these cars were very bad then. Ford was suffering huge losses. The Ford team arrived in Mumbai. I wanted to tell Bill Ford – you are doing us a great favor. If he had wanted, Ratan Tata could have shut down both the brands. But Ratan Tata did not do that. Ratan Tata understood the sentiments of the workers when rumors of the closure of the London factory spread. The unit was given the freedom to operate as before.

Today, Land Rover and Jaguar are among the best-selling car brands in the world. Tata Motors is the largest car company in the world and Ratan Tata is one of the most reputed industrialists. A man not as proud as Bill Ford. The Tata Group spends 66% of its profits on charity.

This lesson should be learned from Ratan Tata – Success is the best way to get revenge