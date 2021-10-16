Ratan Tata company suffered a loss of Rs 1.20 lakh in four days, know how much profit Reliance got

TCS has suffered a loss of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore during this period. Whereas Mukesh Ambani has got a profit of 18 thousand crores in these four days.

This week, from Monday to Thursday, the stock market opened only for four days. In these four days, many Ratan Tata companies, including Tata Motors, have benefited a lot, but TCS has suffered a loss of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore during this period. Whereas Mukesh Ambani has got a profit of 18 thousand crores in these four days. If we talk about the overall profit, then investors have benefited more than Rs 6 lakh crore from the stock market in four days.

How much profit did the market investors make

Market investors have made a profit of more than Rs 6 lakh crore in four trading days. The market cap of BSE as on October 8 was Rs 2,66,36,960.48 crore, which increased to Rs 2,72,76,704.86 crore on October 14. That is, during this period, market investors have got a profit of Rs 6.39 lakh crore. Let us tell you that the profit of market investors is linked to the market cap of BSE. When the market cap of BSE rises, investors also benefit.

Reliance Industries profit of more than 18 thousand crores

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has made a profit of more than 18 thousand crores in four business days. The company’s market cap was Rs 16,93,170.17 crore on the last trading day of the last week, which increased to Rs 17,11,554.55 crore as on October 14. This means an increase of Rs 18,384.38 crore during this period. Let us tell you that in four days, the shares of the company have seen an increase of only Rs 29.

TCS lost Rs 1.20 lakh crore

On the other hand, the country’s largest IT company TCS has suffered a huge loss. Due to the fall in TCS shares in four trading days, the market cap has come down by about Rs 1.20 lakh crore. The company’s market cap stood at Rs 13,35,838.42 crore on Friday, as against Rs 14,55,687.69 crore on Friday due to the data received from BSE. That is, the market cap of the company decreased by Rs 119849.27 crore during this period. Let us tell you that during this period, the company’s shares have seen a fall of Rs 324.