Ratan Tata rides Tata Nano EV, this 4-seater electric car will give 160km range

Ratan Tata’s aide Shantanu Naidu is seen with him. Electra EV said that Ratan Tata not only liked this electric car, but also enjoyed the ride of the Nano EV.

Ratan Tata, Honorary Chairman of Tata Sons and Industrialist, rides the electric version of his dream car, the Tata Nano. This car has been developed by Pune based Electra EV. Let us tell you that the Lakhtakia Nano was Ratan Tata’s dream car. Which was produced in Sanand, Gujarat. But due to lack of good response from the people, Tata Motors stopped the production of its Lakhtakia car.

But after the electric car boom in the country, once again the electric version of the Nano is being seen with hope. Due to which Electra EV has developed an electric version of the Nano and in this car industrialist Ratan Tata rode and he liked this electric car a lot.

Electra EV posted a picture of the Nano EV and Ratan Tata from its LinkedIn profile. In which Ratan Tata’s aide Shantanu Naidu is also seen. Electra EV said that Ratan Tata not only liked this electric car, but also enjoyed the ride of the Nano EV.

The Electra EV also posted a text message along with the photo shared on LinkedIn. Which read, “This team is the Moment of Truth for the Electra EV, when our founder rode the custom-built Nano EV, which is built on the powertrain of the Electra EV. We are proud to deliver Ratan Tata’s Nano EV and get feedback from him.”

Developed towards the Electra EV, the Nano EV is a 4-seater car. This car can give a range of up to 160 km in a single charge. On the other hand, the Nano EV is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 kmph in just 10 seconds. In this electric car, the company has given a pack of lithium-ion battery.

At the same time, a user has commented on the LinkedIn post of Electra EV – I believe, Tata Nano Electric will be a successful car if it is produced. We have seen the success of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV and everyone wants a small city electric car that is easy to drive in traffic. The Nano fits in this case.


