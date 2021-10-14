Ratan Tata went to America to sell the company, today he is making big money

Ratan Tata had reached out to the American company Ford to sell Tata Motors, this company. But when things didn’t work out, they came back. After that Ratan Tata gave his life to make it stand again. Today, Tata Motors is leaving no stone unturned to earn not only the owners but also the investors. Shares of Tata Motors saw a rise of more than 20 percent on Wednesday and even today the company’s stock has reached an all-time high in early trading. In the last one year, Tata Motors has given investors more than four times the earnings.

Four times return in a year

According to the data received from BSE, Tata Motors has made investors up to four times the earnings. A year ago on 16 October 2020, the company’s share was Rs 126, which has reached Rs 532.40 per share today. This means that the company’s stock has risen more than 4 times. To common investors, this company has given a return of 322 percent in one year. Which is one of the best returns given by any company.

More than 2 lakhs made for 50 thousand

The share of Tata Motors was at Rs 126 a year ago. If a small investor had invested 50 thousand rupees on this stock, then its value would have been Rs 2.11 lakh in today’s time. This means that this stock has made investors millionaires in the last one year. If experts are to be believed, this stock may see even more upside in the coming days.

what is the situation today

There was a rally in the company’s stock this morning, due to which the company’s stock reached an all-time high with Rs 532.40. Whereas at present, the stock of the company is trading at Rs 495.40 with a fall of 2.25 percent in 11.15 minutes. Whereas this morning the company’s stock opened with Rs 532.40 only. Whereas a day ago the stock had closed with Rs 506.75.

Why did the company’s shares rise?

In the last few years, there has been an increase in the booking of the company’s vehicles. At the same time, strong earnings are also being estimated. Apart from this, the company is leading in fund raising. Tata Mothers is raising funds of about Rs 7500 crore from TPG Rise Climate. Due to which the company’s stock jumped more than 20 percent on Wednesday. According to experts, the company’s shares are likely to rise further.

The post Ratan Tata, who went to America to sell the company, today he is making big money appeared first on Jansatta.

#Ratan #Tata #America #sell #company #today #making #big #money