Ratan Tata’s TCS suffered a loss of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 7 business days, investors also worried

The stock of Tata Group’s largest company touched its lifetime high since October 8. Since then there has been a steady decline in it. The company’s shares have come down nearly 400 points.

Even though the stock market has been witnessing a steady decline for the last two days and investors have sunk more than Rs 6 lakh, but the shares of the country’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy have also gained about 400 points in the last 7 trading days. A decline has been observed. This decline has continued since October 8. On the same day, the company’s stock reached the lifetime figures with Rs 3990. Since then, the company’s market cap has come down by Rs 1.41 lakh crore. Whereas investors have lost about 10 percent.

How much did the company’s share fall from the life time high?

On October 8, the stock of TCS had reached a lifetime high of Rs 3,990. At that time it seemed that the company’s stock would break the level of Rs 4000 comfortably. But from the next day, the company’s shares started showing profit. Which continues till now. Today the company’s shares have closed at Rs 3607.85. This means that the company’s stock has come down by almost 10 percent in 7 trading days.

big drop in market

On the other hand, due to the fall in the shares of the company, there is also a big fall in the market cap. The company’s market cap was Rs 14.75 lakh crore with Rs 3990. The market cap of the company has come down to Rs 13.34 lakh crore at the close of the market today. This means that since then the company’s market cap has come down by Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

Investors also worried

On the other hand, investors have also become very upset due to this fall. 382.15 has come down from life time high. This means that if someone now has one thousand shares of the company, then he has lost more than Rs 3.82 lakh. If someone would have 100 shares then there would have been a loss of Rs 38215. Today the shares of the company have seen a fall of 0.74 percent or Rs 26.75.