Ration Card is of great use: Apart from taking food grains and work comes here, know Ration Card can be used here also as ID Proof and Address Proof, Know full details Here comes the work, learn

Ration card is a very important document. It is not only useful for taking grains. You can use this as an ID card (identity card) or as an address proof (address proof). Apart from this, there are many other things where ration card can be used. Let’s know:

Aadhar card, new bank account, LPG connection, school, college, driving license (DL), domicile certificate, voter ID card, SIM card, passport, life insurance, landline connection/ Ration card can be used to get broadband or Wi-Fi connection and to get PAN card.

By the way, not every citizen gets a ration card. This is only for people with a fixed income. But on paper, this document shows the financial status of any person. Income limit is different in different states and accordingly ration card is made there.

Only those who are citizens of India can apply for ration card in the country. Children below 18 years etc. are included in the ration card of their parents. However, after attaining majority, a separate application can be made for a separate ration card.

There are many different types of ration cards. For example BPL (below poverty line) and non BPL. BPL Ration Card is of Blue/Yellow/Green/Red colour. This color is decided on the basis of different types of subsidies available on food grains, oil and other goods, while white ration cards are for those people who are above the poverty line.

Visit the respective portal for ration card application. Then click on Application Form and fill your details. After that submit all the required documents and press the ‘Apply Online’ button. This process will be completed. Keep in mind that if you give wrong information and are caught, then legal action can also be taken against you.

These documents are required to make a ration card: DL, Aadhar card, Employee ID, Voter ID, Passport, any government ID and health card etc.