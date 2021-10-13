Ration Card Link your Aadhar with Ration Card like this then take advantage of this scheme for free-

The Central Government has started the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme. Under this, ration card consumers are getting benefits in many states of the country. On linking Aadhar with ration card, ration is being given free of cost in many states like Delhi, UP, Maharashtra.

Following the instructions of the government, it has been made mandatory to link the ration card with the Aadhaar. At the same time, the government is now giving benefits of schemes on linking Aadhaar with ration card. If you are also deprived of this scheme and your ration is not linked with Aadhaar, then you can link your ration card with Aadhaar by following these steps.

The Central Government has started the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme. Under this, ration card consumers are getting benefits in many states of the country. On linking Aadhar with ration card, ration is being given free of cost in many states like Delhi, UP, Maharashtra. Along with this, ration is being available even if the Aadhar card is not with you. You can take advantage of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme by linking Aadhar Card with Ration Card. With this, you can get ration from the ration card shop of any state of the country.

Link aadhar card online like this

First of all go to the official website uidai.gov.in. Now you proceed by clicking on ‘Start Now’. Now here you have to fill your address with district state. After this click on the option of ‘Ration Card Benefit’. Now here you fill the necessary information like your Aadhar card number, ration card number, e-mail address and mobile number etc. After filling it, an OTP will come on your registered mobile number. Here as soon as you enter the OTP, you will get the message of process completion on your screen. Once all this process is completed, your Aadhaar will be verified and your Aadhaar will be linked with your ration card.

Read also: These are the best electric scooters and bikes sold in India, runs on a single charge from 75 to 121 km

You can also link offline

If you want to link the ration card with Aadhaar, then you can submit a copy of the Aadhar card, a copy of the ration card and a passport size photo to the center. Apart from this, you can also contact the contractor. On the other hand, if you want to get information about the schemes of the center, then you can also get information related to it from the center.

Read also: If you have lost your PAN card or want to make any correction in it, this way is easy