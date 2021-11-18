Ration card scam will be caught from Aadhar, if you also take ration in two places! then punishment can be

Under One India One Nation, the central government has linked ration cards across the country with the NIC server. After which the names of such people have come out in large numbers. Those who are taking advantage of ration from the government cheap galley shop at two or more places. Such people are no longer good. Because their name will be deducted from the ration list as well as there can be both fine and punishment.

Actually, the central government is providing free ration facility for the last several months due to the corona epidemic. Due to which many people have got different ration cards made in two cities or states and are taking advantage of it in both the places. But now it will happen because the government has linked all the ration cards in One India One Nation Scheme through Aadhar card. Due to which the names of those who took ration in two places have started to be exposed. Let’s know about it….

One India One Nation – The central government has linked all the ration cards across the country under One India One Nation. All these ration cards are now linked to the NIC server. After entering the Aadhaar number of the consumers in all the cards, the process of verification is being adopted at the national level. In which the names of such people are coming out in lakhs. Whose names are on two cards.

biometric Ration is available only after – Due to One India One Nation scheme, now ration is available only after biometric identification. For example, suppose the names of 5 people are registered in a ration card. In such a situation, the name of the person who is going to take ration should be in the ration card. After which his thumb is placed on a device. When the biometric is completed, only after that ration is given to the eligible people.

Also read: How many times will EMI change in 10 year home loan, how will it affect the interest, understand the complete maths

Black marketing of government ration also banned – Under the One India One Nation scheme, even the government galley owners are no longer able to do black marketing of ration due to the ration received after biometric identification. Because the stock that the galley owner gets and the number of people who are given ration. All his details are recorded online. In such a situation, black marketing of government ration has also been banned.

Ration card scam will be caught from the post Aadhar, if you also take ration in two places! So maybe punishment appeared first on Jansatta.

#Ration #card #scam #caught #Aadhar #ration #places #punishment