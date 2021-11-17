Raúl Rivero, Disenchanted Poet of the Cuban Revolution, Dies at 75



He and Ricardo Gonzalez Alfonso founded the Cuban Journalists’ Association in 2001. The following year, he published two issues of De Cuba magazine as part of the so-called Black Spring. A movement of dissident thinkers.

In March 2003, several political scholars, including Mr. Rivero, were arrested on charges of “disseminating false information about the current situation in our government by following the signals received from the US government.”

Cuban officials say he was detained not for his vote but as a paid ally of the enemy – the United States. Mr. Rivero said some of the fees he received were from publishers for his writing.

In 2003, his wife told The New York Times, “It’s so uncontrollable for a man whose only crime is to write what he thinks.” “What they found on it was a tape recorder, not a grenade.”

Mr Rivero was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was locked in a cell without a window for almost a year and was denied contact with anyone outside. In November 2004, he was one of half a dozen political prisoners who were interpreted as a gesture in favor of the European Union.

“There, at age 57, protesting two decades behind bars (like those eight thousand nights), I wrote down the memories of my later life in a one-line notebook every day, and I designed others to do what I could. Loved it with me, ”Mr. Rivero recalled referring to his collection of poems, Life and Offices (2006), written while in prison.

“Every morning, I try to erase the reality of the environment in which I live,” said Wilfredo Cansio Isla, his co-journalist on cibercuba.com, a website set up in Spain by Cuban refugees. “Many times, almost always, I succeed. This led me to experience this wonderful situation: going to prison as a journalist and as a citizen, and as a poet, as a free man.