Ravana FG News: The effect of coronavirus on your festivals:

Large mustaches, colorful clothes and scary expressions on the face. As soon as Dussehra arrives, some such statues of Ravana on the streets of Titarpur attract everyone to us. Recently, the government had agreed to hold Ramli with certain conditions. In such a situation, artisans were expected to receive orders for large-sized statues, but the scene was different when we visited the market. The statues of Ravana were far away, only a few artisans were visible. In such a situation, we came to know the situation by talking to the craftsmen who made Ravana.

Before the time of Corona, at the time of Dussehra, on the main road of Titarpur, where large statues of Ravana were seen, only small Ravana can be seen now. There are several reasons behind the decrease in Ravana’s height in the corona. In this regard, the new stork who makes statues of Ravana says, ‘At this time there is no fair or food stalls in Ramlila. At the same time, because of the corona, very few people are going to see Ramli. In such cases, most societies are booking the statue. At the same time, because of Kovid, even parents do not want to send their children out to watch Ravana Dahan. In such a situation, parents living in the colonies are booking 2 to 5 foot statues for their children. As a result, sales of small statues have increased. Craftsman Deepak Kashyap says, “Last year the situation was very bad. But this time we have high hopes. Right now we have more bookings for the Ravana statue. There are many bookings on the side of the Society. This time we have made a more small sized ravan for street children. On the other hand, Amit, who makes a statue of Ravana, says, ‘In Ramlila, all the children and adults used to go to see the fair and eat and drink. But not in Ramlila this time. At the same time, because of the corona, parents also don’t want to take any kind of risk. This has increased the demand for small statues of Ravana.

Titarpur in Delhi is the only place where statues of Ravana are made. This is why the artisans here are waiting for Navratri all year round. But if the sales of large statues are low, it has a big impact on their earnings. According to Naveen Sarsar, ‘Now the situation has changed. Many events of Ramlila are not held after Corona. So now the demand for large statues is very low. This time we have received only a few orders of 20 to 30 feet Ravana. We used to make good money just by selling big statues, but now it is not. At the same time, making small statues takes more money and time. Hopefully this time we can earn a little by selling small statues. At the same time Amit explains, ‘One of the main reasons for getting less orders is the confusion about the permission given for Ramlila to burn Ravana. In such a situation, many people do not book because they do not know if they can burn Ravana. On the other hand, firecrackers are also banned, so who will burn Ravana without firecrackers? Although we sell Ravana without crackers, it affects the purchase.

Firecrackers will be played in the speaker on Ravana Dahan!

With the ban on firecrackers in Delhi, one question is, will the people of Ramlila finally burn Ravana this time? Ashok Agarwal, president of Love-Kush Ramlila, says, ‘This time we will burn a 30-foot statue. So in the past we used to burn 150 feet statues. At the same time, we will not use fireworks in any statue. We will use digital sound instead. That is, as soon as the statue is burnt, the sound of firecrackers will come from the sound. But if we get permission to firecrackers, firecrackers will be used in the statue. At the same time, Indraprastha Ramlila Samiti director Suman Prakash says, ‘This time we are not doing it on the Ramlila ground. No permission from the government, no permission for firecrackers, so we will not burn Ravana. At the same time, Praveen Kumar Singh, promotion chairman of Adarsh ​​Ramlila Samiti Ashok Vihar-2, says, ‘Both corona and pollution are big problems in Delhi. At the same time, it was difficult to observe social distance at the time of Ravana Dahan. In such a situation we have decided not to burn Ravana against the backdrop of the Corona epidemic. On the other hand, Bhagwat Rastogi tells Balaji Ramlila, ‘We are going to burn this time with a statue of a Taliban terrorist and three statues. At the same time, we are going to put green fireworks in the statues.