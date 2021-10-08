Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani Dance Video: Raveena Tandon dances with daughter Rasha Thadani: Raveena Tandon performed an amazing dance move with daughter Rasha Thadani.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is very active on social media and often shares updates related to her. Now Raveena Tandon has shared a dance video (Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani dance video) with her daughter Rasha Thathani. The video of the actress with daughter Rasha Thathani is going viral on social media.

Raveena Tandon shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday. It shows her dancing with her daughter Rasha Thathani. The mother and daughter are wearing black dresses. You will also watch the video several times while watching the dance moves of the two. Raveena Tandon wrote, ‘Always a fun night with Rasha Thathani.’ His fans have loved this video and are commenting a lot. Also, all the celebs have commented on the video.





Raveena Tandon has backed Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. However, he did not name anyone. Raveena Tandon wrote on her Twitter handle, ‘Shameful politics is being done … he is playing with young life and his future. Heartbeat Apart from him, all the celebs including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Suzanne have come out in support of Aryan Khan.

Notably, the NCB had raided a cruise party in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the team had nabbed eight people, including Aryan Khan, and later handed them over to the NCB. Meanwhile, all the eight accused have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan Khan’s bail is currently being heard in court on Friday.