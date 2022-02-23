Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt will be seen together again in Ghudhchadi shooting of the film begins

Entertainment

13 seconds ago
Bollywood’s famous couple Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are going to see the audience once again. Both the actors will soon be seen in the film ‘Ghuchadi’.

The pairing of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and actress Raveena Tandon is one of the famous couples of the 90s. Both have worked in many superhit films. At the same time, both these actors are going to be seen together once again. Sanjay and Raveena will soon be seen in the romantic comedy drama film ‘Ghuchadi’. He has also started shooting for this film.

Recently the makers have released the teaser of the film. Apart from Raveena and Sanjay, the film also stars Aruna Irani and Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Khushali Kumar. Along with this, TV serial ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ actor Parth Samthaan will also make his Bollywood debut with the film.

Sharing the teaser of the film on Twitter, T-Series wrote in the caption, ‘When the hit couple of the 90s meet the new age lovers, a fun ride will unfold. Ghuchadi a rom-com drama is on floors today. Along with this, the production house has also shared some photos with the team during the shooting of the film. At the same time, it seems that Raveena has not started shooting for the film yet as she is nowhere to be seen in the photos shared.

Along with this, Sanjay Dutt has also shared the teaser of this film on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption ‘Laughter and drama are coming soon at your doorstep with fun film Ghudchadhi’. Fans are loving this post shared by the actor and are eager to see Sanjay and Raveena’s pairing once again.

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also be seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Earlier, both of them have been seen together in many films like ‘Jeena Marna Tere Sang’ in the year 1992, ‘Aatish’ in the year 1994, ‘Vijeta’ in 1996.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, he will also be seen in films like ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Tulsidas Junior’ and ‘Shamshera’. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Netflix’s web series ‘Aranyak’.


