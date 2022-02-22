Entertainment

Raveena Tandon completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares memories from the ‘Patthar Ke Phool’! Raveena Tandon completes 31 glorious years in Bollywood

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Raveena Tandon completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares memories from the ‘Patthar Ke Phool’! Raveena Tandon completes 31 glorious years in Bollywood
Written by admin
Raveena Tandon completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares memories from the ‘Patthar Ke Phool’! Raveena Tandon completes 31 glorious years in Bollywood

Raveena Tandon completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares memories from the ‘Patthar Ke Phool’! Raveena Tandon completes 31 glorious years in Bollywood

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Raveena Tandon is one of the famous and famous actresses of Bollywood in today’s time. She is fully active in cinema for over three decades. Raveena Tandon has given more than one hit films in Bollywood and has worked with many big actors. He started his career in Bollywood with the film Patthar Ke Phool in the year 1991. Today it has been 31 years since the release of this film. In such a situation, Raveena Tandon has remembered the film Patthar Ke Phool through social media. The actress is very active on social media.

Dabangg 3 fame Saiee Manjrekar is dating this producer's son? The meeting happened through Salman Khan!Dabangg 3 fame Saiee Manjrekar is dating this producer’s son? The meeting happened through Salman Khan!

She often shares special pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans. Raveena Tandon has remembered the film Patthar Ke Phool on her official Ku account. He has shared three posters related to this film. Along with this, he has also shared a picture of the cinema hall, in which the crowd of the audience is visible.

raveena tandon, raveena tandon

Which clearly shows that this film of Raveena Tandon got a lot of love from the audience. In these posters, Raveena Tandon is seen opposite Salman Khan of the film Patthar Ke Phool. The actress also wrote a special caption to all these pictures.

This post related to Raveena Tandon’s film Patthar Ke Phool is going viral on social media. Fans of the actress are very fond of her post. Also giving your feedback by commenting. Let us tell you that Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan’s film Patthar Ke Phool was released in theaters in the year 1991.

dolon

The film was directed by Anant Balani. Raveena Tandon’s debut film Patthar Ke Phool was well received by the audience. Actress Award was also received for this film. Recently, Raveena Tandon was in discussion about her first web series Aranyak. The actress has made her OTT debut with this web series.

READ Also  How Kareena Kapoor Khan Got Her Nickname Bebo

Raveena has appeared in the role of a police officer in the mystery-thriller series Aranyak. The story of the Vinay Vaikul-directed series is set in the hilly terrain of Sirona, where Raveena’s character Kasturi Dogra is the SHO. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik in important roles.

  • raveenaaa 1610446214 1645074368

    Raveena Tandon, who returned to the shooting a few days after her father’s death, told the reason!

  • raveena father last rites 12 1644595484

    Raveena Tandon completes father Ravi Tandon’s funeral ceremony, emotional photos, stars pay tribute

  • kgf2 1596439923 1642758874

    KGF 2 superstar Yash got the heaviest fee, Sanjay Dutt- Raveena Tandon got crores!

  • 1642592963

    Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will do a blast after KGF Chapter 2, become a pair in a comedy film!

  • aranyak 1639034294 1640346381

    Raveena Tandon’s series ‘Aranyak’ records, joins global top 10 TV shows

  • raveenadaughter1 1639047935

    Raveena Tandon’s daughter got the most glamorous photoshoot done, VIDEO set the internet on fire

  • untitled 1638862153

    Confirmed guest list: From Kabir Khan to Neha Dhupia, celebs arrive in Rajasthan to attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

  • raveena2 1635232447

    47-year-old Raveena Tandon created panic in the modeling world, no one is so beautiful

  • cvr8 1633672134

    After Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon came in support of Aryan Khan, said ‘don’t do shameful politics’

  • ravena1 1632121699

    Workers spitting on food items, agitated Raveena Tandon after seeing VIDEO said – put them behind bars

  • rt23 1631602735

    Raveena Tandon’s daughter is very beautiful, glamorous in the latest video

  • image12525 1631114868

    Pics: Akshay Kumar got photoshoot done in water with Aishwarya Rai, bold pictures with many heroines including Raveena

READ Also  Kareena Kapoor breaks her silence for demanding Rs 12 crore to play Sita onscreen Kareena Kapoor breaks her silence for the first time

english summary

Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares memories from the ‘Patthar Ke Phool’! Read the details.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 14:53 [IST]

#Raveena #Tandon #completes #years #Bollywood #shares #memories #Patthar #Phool #Raveena #Tandon #completes #glorious #years #Bollywood

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Thalayavi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment