Raveena Tandon completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares memories from the ‘Patthar Ke Phool’! Raveena Tandon completes 31 glorious years in Bollywood

Raveena Tandon is one of the famous and famous actresses of Bollywood in today’s time. She is fully active in cinema for over three decades. Raveena Tandon has given more than one hit films in Bollywood and has worked with many big actors. He started his career in Bollywood with the film Patthar Ke Phool in the year 1991. Today it has been 31 years since the release of this film. In such a situation, Raveena Tandon has remembered the film Patthar Ke Phool through social media. The actress is very active on social media.

She often shares special pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans. Raveena Tandon has remembered the film Patthar Ke Phool on her official Ku account. He has shared three posters related to this film. Along with this, he has also shared a picture of the cinema hall, in which the crowd of the audience is visible.

Which clearly shows that this film of Raveena Tandon got a lot of love from the audience. In these posters, Raveena Tandon is seen opposite Salman Khan of the film Patthar Ke Phool. The actress also wrote a special caption to all these pictures.

This post related to Raveena Tandon’s film Patthar Ke Phool is going viral on social media. Fans of the actress are very fond of her post. Also giving your feedback by commenting. Let us tell you that Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan’s film Patthar Ke Phool was released in theaters in the year 1991.

The film was directed by Anant Balani. Raveena Tandon’s debut film Patthar Ke Phool was well received by the audience. Actress Award was also received for this film. Recently, Raveena Tandon was in discussion about her first web series Aranyak. The actress has made her OTT debut with this web series.

Raveena has appeared in the role of a police officer in the mystery-thriller series Aranyak. The story of the Vinay Vaikul-directed series is set in the hilly terrain of Sirona, where Raveena’s character Kasturi Dogra is the SHO. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik in important roles.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 14:53 [IST]

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 14:53 [IST]