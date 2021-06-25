Raveena Tandon dances vigorously with Madhuri, sets the stage on fire

New Delhi. Who does not know about Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, her work in each of her films has been liked by the audience. One of his films, ‘Mohra’ was a huge hit, one of whose songs ‘Tip-Tip Barsa Pani’ has been one of the most favorite songs of Bollywood.

Raveena Tandon’s dance was very much liked by the audience in this song. Recently, Raveena Tandon has revived the old memories of 27 years by performing this dance on the sets of the famous dancing reality show ‘Dance Deewane 3’. Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit have once again set the stage on fire by dancing to this song.

Recently a promo of ‘Dance Deewane 3’ has been released. In which Raveena Tandon is seen dancing to the hit song ‘Tip-Tip Barsa Pani’ from the 27-year-old film Mohra and Madhuri Dixit is supporting her.

After the dance of both the actresses in the releasing proms, the atmosphere of the set becomes quite pleasant. Raveena Tandon is doing hot dance moves in a yellow outfit and then Madhuri Dixit also comes on stage to support her with her special acts. After this, both of them dance with a bang, seeing the dance of Raveena and Madhuri, the people sitting on the seat also get very excited and start playing whistles and applause.

