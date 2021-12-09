Raveena tandon daughter Rasha thadani glamorous photoshoot viral. Glamorous photoshoot of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani

Rasha like an experienced model

In this video, Rasha is seen giving various poses like an experienced model. Rasha is wreaking havoc in this video with open hair. This video of her has been shared on Rasha’s fan page. Many users have made many comments like sexy, fire and beautiful on this video of her.

Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha

Rasha also shares many videos and dance videos on Instagram with her mother Raveena Tandon. Remind that Raveena Tandon adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya in the year 1994. After this, in the year 2004, Raveena Tandon married film producer Anil Thadani. After this, daughter Rasha and son Ranbir came in Raveena Tandon’s life.

Rasha Thadani Talented

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha was born on 16 March 2005. Rasha is not only beautiful but also very talented. Rasha also stays on tar in her studies. Even Rasha is a black belt in Taekwondo. Rasha is also fond of singing. Rasha has also shared a video of her singing the song. Along with this, Rasha is also very interested in photography. Looking at this new photoshoot of Rasha, it seems that her style and glamor is perfect for the film industry.