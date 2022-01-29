Raveena Tandon Epic Reply On Bomb Sent To Pakistan Ex PM Nawaz Sharif In Karigl War Said From Raveena To Nawaz

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif was sent a bomb in the name of Raveena Tandon during the Kargil war. Now the actress has broken the silence on this matter.

Between May and July 1999, there was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan in the Kargil district of Kashmir. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army expelled Pakistani soldiers from Kargil and raised the flag of victory on the inaccessible peaks. This war is also known as Operation Vijay. Apart from this, a special thing related to the war is also that at that time a bomb was sent by the Indian Army to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif in the name of actress Raveena Tandon.

It was written on that bomb, ‘From Raveena Tandon to Nawaz Sharif…’. Not only this, there was also a heart and an arrow on the bomb. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was not aware of this step taken by India. However, now after years, he has broken the silence on the matter. Raveena Tandon told in an interview to Hindustan Times that she had seen the picture related to the bomb much later.

The picture of the bomb sent to Nawaz Sharif had gone viral on social media some time back. Talking about this, Raveena Tandon said, “I saw this thing much later. However, I would advise the whole world that if anything can be handled with love and talk, then please do. The color of blood is red here and there also.

Raveena Tandon, reacting to the matter further said, “If a mother is losing her son or daughter then no one should feel proud about it. If I had to stand on the border to defend my country, then give me a gun in my hand, I will stand there.”

Raveena was Nawaz Sharif’s favorite actress! According to media reports, Raveena Tandon was one of the famous actresses of Bollywood during the Kargil War. His style and films were crazy not only in the country but also abroad. It is said that she was also the favorite actress of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan had demanded Raveena Tandon in return for Indian soldiers: Many soldiers were martyred during the war. In such a situation, when the Indian Army demanded the dead bodies of its soldiers from Pakistan, the answer was received from them that send Raveena Tandon or Madhuri Dixit, we will give the dead body. Let us tell you that in the film ‘Sher Shah’, it was said on behalf of the Pakistani soldier, ‘Give us Madhuri Dixit, we will go from here’.