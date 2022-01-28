Raveena Tandon Open Up On Rivalry With Shilpa Shetty Kajol And Karisma Kapoor Actress Said I And Shilpa Were Friends From Day 1

Raveena Tanjan told in her interview that she and Shilpa Shetty are friends of each other since day one.

Bollywood’s famous actress Raveena Tandon has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ and after that she appeared in many films. Apart from her career, Raveena Tandon was also in a lot of discussion about her relationship with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. It was also said about Raveena Tandon that due to Akshay Kumar, there was a rift between Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her. Because after the breakup with Raveena Tandon, the name of Khiladi Kumar started getting associated with Shilpa.

However, in a recent interview to Siddharth Kannan, Raveena Tandon has told that she and Shilpa Shetty are friends of each other from day one and there is nothing like a fight between them. Apart from Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon also talked about her relationship with Karisma Kapoor and Kajol in the interview.

Talking about this, Raveena Tandon said that there was nothing like ‘dirty politics’ between her and the rest of the actress. The actress said, “Me and Shilpa are friends from day one. We have done many films together. Kajol and I are also very good friends. There is no such thing between us. Although there are some people who play dirty games and indulge in these weird things. But I am happy that I am away from this.”

Raveena Tandon’s engagement with Akshay was brokenRaveena Tandon, while talking about Akshay Kumar in an interview to Zoom, said, “My engagement with Akshay broke up long back. But what I read in the magazine is that he dated Twinkle after Shilpa. I was always a friend of Shilpa.”

Raveena Tandon further said about the friendship with Shilpa Shetty, “Even I and Shilpa did the film ‘Pardesi Babu’ together and at that time she was dating Akshay but even after that we were friends. ” Let us tell you that Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar started dating each other in the year 1995.