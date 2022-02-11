Entertainment

Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon | Raveena Tandon completes the funeral procession of father Ravi Tandon

Raveena Tandon performed her father’s last rituals with rituals. Raveena Tandon’s father is a filmmaker who directed and produced many Hindi films. Many stars paid tribute to Ravi Tandon, including his close friends Rakesh Roshan and Anwar Ali.

Raveena Tandon’s brother Rajeev Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani also accompanied her during the father’s funeral.

Raveena Tandon shared pictures with her father on her Instagram. In these pictures, Raveena Tandon is seen celebrating with her father Ravi Tandon. Sharing an emotional note, he wrote – You will always walk with me and I will always be with you. I won’t let you go anywhere, father.

It is sad that Ravi Tandon was about to celebrate his 87th birthday after six days. He was battling lung disease for a long time and finally he said goodbye to the world at 4.45 am on the morning of 11 February.

Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon was remembered by his friend Anwar Ali. Anwar Ali is the brother of famous actor Mehmood. He told that he had produced Amitabh Bachchan starrer Khuddar for Ravi Tandon. Working with him was a very special experience.

Rakesh Roshan also remembered Ravi Tandon and told that he worked with Ravi ji in two films. He, Ravi Tandon and Rishi Kapoor became close friends in the very first film Khel Khel. Later, the trio also worked together in Jhootha Kahin Ka.

Ravi Tandon started his career as an actor in 1960’s Love in Shimla. Then he stepped into the directorship with 1973 Unhoyi. After this he directed great films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Khel Khel Mein, Khuddar.

