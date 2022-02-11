Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon | Raveena Tandon completes the funeral procession of father Ravi Tandon

Completed final methods

Raveena Tandon performed her father’s last rituals with rituals. Raveena Tandon’s father is a filmmaker who directed and produced many Hindi films. Many stars paid tribute to Ravi Tandon, including his close friends Rakesh Roshan and Anwar Ali.

husband and brother be together

Raveena Tandon’s brother Rajeev Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani also accompanied her during the father’s funeral.

share memories

Raveena Tandon shared pictures with her father on her Instagram. In these pictures, Raveena Tandon is seen celebrating with her father Ravi Tandon. Sharing an emotional note, he wrote – You will always walk with me and I will always be with you. I won’t let you go anywhere, father.

birthday next week

It is sad that Ravi Tandon was about to celebrate his 87th birthday after six days. He was battling lung disease for a long time and finally he said goodbye to the world at 4.45 am on the morning of 11 February.

friends remembered

Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon was remembered by his friend Anwar Ali. Anwar Ali is the brother of famous actor Mehmood. He told that he had produced Amitabh Bachchan starrer Khuddar for Ravi Tandon. Working with him was a very special experience.

Rakesh Roshan also remembered

Rakesh Roshan also remembered Ravi Tandon and told that he worked with Ravi ji in two films. He, Ravi Tandon and Rishi Kapoor became close friends in the very first film Khel Khel. Later, the trio also worked together in Jhootha Kahin Ka.

READ Also Abhay Deol built amidst the forests of Glass House has every facility of luxury like private pool Watch VIDEO

-->