Raveena Tandon Rasha Thadani Bollywood: Raveena Tandon shared her daughter Rasha’s report card, said – My Baby Girl ‘A’ Star – Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Report Card on Instagram
Bollywood celebrities and fans are congratulating Rasha on this post of Raveena. Besides Rasha, Raveena has 3 more children. They have a son Ranbir Thadani. Apart from this, Raveena also adopted 8-year-old Chhaya and 11-year-old Pooja in 1995. Raveena was only 21 at the time.
Speaking of the work front, Raveena will soon be making her debut on the digital platform through Netflix’s Aranyak series. In this series, Raveena will be seen in the role of a police officer. Along with Raveena, Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay will also be seen in it.
#Raveena #Tandon #Rasha #Thadani #Bollywood #Raveena #Tandon #shared #daughter #Rashas #report #card #Baby #Girl #Star #Raveena #Tandons #daughter #Rasha #Report #Card #Instagram
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.