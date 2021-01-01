Raveena Tandon Rasha Thadani Bollywood: Raveena Tandon shared her daughter Rasha’s report card, said – My Baby Girl ‘A’ Star – Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Report Card on Instagram

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is very active on social media. Raveena keeps sharing a lot of photos and videos on social media, which fans also love. Now he has shared his daughter Rasha Thadani’s school score card on Instagram. Along with Rasha’s result, he has also posted a video in which Rasha is seen dancing happily.

Raveena’s daughter has got A grade in the score card in all subjects like world literature, physical education, worldview, geography, history and English. Raveena shared her post and wrote, ‘My daughter A Star Rasha Thadani.’ Rasha attends Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Check out Raveena’s post:



Bollywood celebrities and fans are congratulating Rasha on this post of Raveena. Besides Rasha, Raveena has 3 more children. They have a son Ranbir Thadani. Apart from this, Raveena also adopted 8-year-old Chhaya and 11-year-old Pooja in 1995. Raveena was only 21 at the time.

Speaking of the work front, Raveena will soon be making her debut on the digital platform through Netflix’s Aranyak series. In this series, Raveena will be seen in the role of a police officer. Along with Raveena, Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay will also be seen in it.

