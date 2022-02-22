Raveena Tandon reached the pavilion sitting in the 100-year-old doli of the Queen of Mewar, shared the unseen VIDEO after 18 years

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 18th wedding anniversary today. In such a situation, Raveena Tandon has wished her husband and businessman Anil Thadani by posting a very special post on Instagram. Raveena Tandon has shared some videos of her wedding with fans which are being well-liked.

Raveena Tandon and Anil were married in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Actress Raveena Tandon celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Anil Thadani on her social media platform on Tuesday. Have shared pictures and videos of their wedding rituals.

Sharing these, Raveena wrote, “As we enter the “adulthood” of our married life, today we complete 18 years of marriage. I couldn’t have asked for anything more from you. Our good and bad, I thick and you thin both try to spend each other’s good time. You are everything.”

Raveena and Anil tied the knot on 22 February 2004. The couple got married at Udaipur Palace. Raveena and Anil’s wedding is one of the most memorable Bollywood weddings as Raveena entered their wedding mandap by sitting in a 100-year-old doli, which was once seated by the Queen of Mewar.

Along with this, Raveena Tandon also wore her mother’s wedding lehenga, which was redesigned by Delhi-based designer Manav Gangwani. The lehenga was studded with dazzling gold thread embroidery and precious stones, making her look like a complete diva.

Raveena and Anil do not shy away from social media PDA, along with this, Raveena often shares special posts for her husband. On her birthday, Raveena shared a few pictures on Instagram and called them “simply the best”.

Raveena wrote, ‘You are simply the best! You make my world, you are my world… Happy birthday to the best son, son-in-law, husband and father… Thank you all for the warm wishes! Lots of love to all of you. Our extended family, Instafamily and friends.”

Raveena became a single mother in the year 1995 when she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya. Then the actress was only 21 years old. Raveena and Anil have two children – daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon made her digital debut last year with Aranyak, where she played Kasturi Dogra, a cop. On the other hand, Anil Thadani is the director of AA Films, a film distribution company in India. His company has distributed many hit Bollywood movies like Fukrey, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Welcome 2 Karachi, Firangi, and 2.0.

