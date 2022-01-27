Raveena Tandon reacted on relationship with Salman He will always have special place in my heart

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has become quite famous today. Today he has stepped into the industry on his own and has earned a name. Raveena Tandon started her career with the film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ opposite actor Salman Khan. At the same time, now she has told about her relationship with Salman Khan for so many years. Raveena Tandon recently told that she likes actor Salman Khan very much, as he was the first actor with whom she made her acting debut.

Raveena Tandon has described her friendship with Salman Khan as deep and good. Recently, Raveena gave an interview to Siddharth Kannan. In which Raveena talks about her equation with Salman Khan. During this, he said that ‘his first hero will always be special and there will always be a special place in his heart for him. A man if he decides in his mind that you are his friend, he will go to any extent to take care of you and take care of you till his last breath’.

When also said about Salman Khan’s past. This includes their court appearances and even jail time. During this he said ‘He must have made some mistakes in his life, I am sure there is a time when God gives everyone a chance to repent and recover and show the way to come back. Who hasn’t made a mistake?’. He further added that Salman is such a person who allowed these incidents to change him. As a positive person.

Along with this, Raveena Tandon also talked about her other co-stars including Sanjay Dutt. She said about Sanjay Dutt that it was her best time to work with him, and that he is one of her favorite co-stars. On the other hand, when asked about Akshay Kumar, he praised his dedication. He said about him ‘If you tell him at 4 o’clock, he is on the set at 4.15’. He further said that he is one of the pillars of the film industry.

Raveena Tandon has also praised Katrina Kaif in the new Tip Tip Barsa Pani Remix. It was a song from the film ‘Mohra’, which was recreated. Akshay Kumar was also with her in this song.