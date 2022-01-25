Raveena Tandon reaction goes viral as she address questions on entering politics

Raveena Tandon On Politics: In an interview, Raveena has surprised everyone by saying that there is a possibility of her also joining politics.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is currently busy with her digital debut in ‘Aranyak’. However, acting is not the only space in which she wants to be confined. Rather, recently Raveena Tandon has also said a big thing about trying her hand in politics. In a recent interview, Raveena has surprised everyone by saying that she too has the possibility of joining politics.

Like all other heroines, now Raveena Tandon can also enter politics. After actresses like Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and Urmila Matondkar, fans are now looking very excited for Raveena Tandon to enter politics.

Recently Raveena Tandon was asked whether she is thinking of joining politics? To this Raveena said, “There was a time when I was seriously contemplating. I was offered seats all over India- West Bengal, Punjab, Mumbai, but unfortunately, I had to say no at that time because to some extent I was not ready. I have not really been influenced by any political party to such an extent that they have an ideology which I can follow blindly.”

Talking to Hindustan Times, Raveena said, “I disagree with a lot of things, sometimes I am afraid that because of these disagreements, things may get worse. And if I don’t draw the line, I’ll probably shut up, not in a sinister way. But if I feel that I am ready to bear the brunt and really go out there to make a difference, then I can say yes. I don’t want to say it now and will forget it later.”

Raveena Tandon has also revealed that Aranyak is all set for the second season due to the response her web show has received. Along with this, Raveena also confirmed that the second season of this show is also going to come soon.