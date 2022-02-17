Raveena Tandon returned to the shooting a few days after her father’s death, told the reason! Raveena Tandon, who returned to the shooting a few days after her father’s death, told the reason!

Entertainment

12 seconds ago
by admin
A few days ago the news came that the father of industry’s famous actor Raveena Tandon has passed away. After this Raveena Tandon was leaving work and spending time at home. His father’s name was Ravi Tandon and he was a producer. But now a news is coming out which is enough to surprise you. It is reported that a few days after the demise of her father, Raveena is back on the sets to shoot for her eponymous film.

These stars including Alka Yagnik and Kajol reached Bappi Lahiri's house, pictures surfaced!These stars including Alka Yagnik and Kajol reached Bappi Lahiri’s house, pictures surfaced!

Ravi Tandon breathed his last on 11 February at the age of 86. Reportedly, the filmmaker died in Juhu, Mumbai. Raveena Tandon is deeply disturbed by the demise of her father Ravi Tandon.

She doesn’t want her producers to suffer because of her unavailability. This is the reason why she returned immediately on the sets of the film.

As per another source, being the daughter of a producer, she understands the value of time and money very well and would not want anyone to be left waiting for her. She is shooting for her upcoming film and will continue with her other professional pursuits.

Raveena Tandon is all set to make a comeback after a long time and it is being said that this film is going to bring her in the limelight once again. However, some people are also questioning him due to his return to shooting so soon. Let us tell you that Raveena Tandon has done many great films in the 90s and has a strong fan following.

Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon returned to the shooting a few days after her father’s death, told the reason! Read the details.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:37 [IST]

