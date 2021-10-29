Raveena Tandon Revealed Salman Khan Vowed Not To Work With Her After Patthar Ke Phool

Bollywood’s famous actress Raveena Tandon has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Raveena Tandon made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ and in this film she played the lead role with Salman Khan. But after the completion of the film, Salman Khan had vowed that he would never work with Raveena Tandon. However, even after this, both appeared together in many films.

This thing related to Salman Khan was revealed by Raveena Tandon herself in an interview given to Pinkvilla. Actually, Raveena Tandon was asked about her experience working with Salman Khan in her debut film, to which the actress replied, “We were like two kids in the class who wanted to fight over everything. “

Talking about this, Raveena Tandon further said, “I was 16 years old at that time and Salman was around 23 years old. We were both too much of a devil. Salman and I are very similar in nature and we have also been brought up in almost the same house. Because Salim uncle and my father used to work together. It was just like taking home fights over there.”

Talking about ‘Pathar Ke Phool’, Raveena Tandon further said, “We used to quarrel throughout the film and Salman had said, ‘Now I will not work with it at all’. However, after that we were seen together in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Let us tell you that apart from ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan were also seen playing lead roles in ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’.

In one of her interviews, Raveena Tandon had told that she never wanted to become an actress. After the 10th examination was over, he started doing internship with Prahlad Kakkar. The actress also revealed that her friends were more excited when she was cast in ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ with Salman Khan.