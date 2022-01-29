Raveena Tandon Revealed She Replaced From Some Films Due To Hero Girlfriend As She Felt Insecured From Her

Raveena Tandon told that she was replaced in many films because of the hero’s girlfriend, because she was insecure with the actress.

Bollywood’s famous actress Raveena Tandon has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Raveena Tandon made her debut in Hindi cinema with Salman Khan’s film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’, after which the actress appeared in many hit films. Raveena Tandon was included in the list of Bollywood’s Highest Paid Actress in her time. But there was a time in the life of the actress, when she had to lose many films due to the girlfriend of the hero. He used to be replaced from films because of girlfriends.

Raveena Tandon revealed this in an interview given to Siddharth Kannan. Talking about his career, he said, “I was deliberately replaced in many films because there was a girl who did not like me and was very insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and she pressurized that actor to replace me as we were a hit couple at that time.”

Talking about this, Raveena Tandon further said, “I lost 1 to 2 films because of that girl. Apart from his boyfriend, he had also pressurized my other favorite hero to replace me in films. That hero came to me and said, “Hey she came and cried so much that I am your old gang and how did you take it. He had to cry. So me and the director thought, let’s be okay.

Raveena Tandon told in her interview that the girl had left the actor in the matter. Regarding this, the actress said, “The most important thing is that later that girl dumped that hero and he came to me and said, ‘She left in the middle.’ I told him that I had already told you that such was his nature.”

Raveena Tandon further said about this anecdote, “Actually this anecdote is very funny. It doesn’t matter in all these things, because I believe that your destiny will have to follow a certain path.” Let us tell you that there was a time in Raveena Tandon’s life when her name was associated with her real brother. This was also disclosed by the actress herself in her interview.