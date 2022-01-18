Raveena Tandon warned Farah for the remake of ‘Aisi Ki Taisei Mat Kar Dena’, Tip-Tip Barsa Pani

For the tune Tip-Tip Barsa, Raveena advised him on the cellphone that Tu Geet Ki Aisi Ki Taisi Mat Karna. Nonetheless, when the tune was launched, Raveena praised her lots.

Even at present folks haven’t forgotten the tune Tip-Tip Barsa Pani from the movie Mohra. On this tune, the pair of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar was nicely preferred by the viewers. Rohit Shetty has taken a remake of this tune in his movie Sooryavanshi. Nonetheless, this time as a substitute of Raveena, the tune has been filmed on Katrina. Farah Khan was the producer of the tune, as quickly as Raveena got here to find out about this, she known as Farah Khan. The actress instructed Farah to not tamper with this tune.

Farah Khan herself has revealed this in The Kapil Sharma Present. Really, Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon got here as company on Sunday’s episode of Kapil’s present. The place Farah advised that Raveena was scared to find out about the remake of the tune.

Raveena advised him on the cellphone that you shouldn’t sing aisi ki taisi. Nonetheless, when the tune was launched, Raveena praised her lots. Raveena calls him and appreciates his work. Together with this, Raveena additionally praised Katrina.

After this Kapil Sharma additionally took enjoyable and requested, ‘Was the reward true?’ To which Raveena additionally jokingly mentioned, ‘No’. On this episode of Farah and Raveena, lots of enjoyable was seen in Kapil’s present.

Allow us to let you know that Raveena has not solely completed movies with Farah, however her husband can also be an outdated pal of Farah. The place Raveena and Farah attain collectively, there’s at all times enjoyable. As soon as each had reached a chat present. The place Farah advised her husband that he used to sleep along with her. Farah mentioned additional, however in flight.

The couple used to journey in flight. Farah had advised that there was a scheme in Air India. If the couple travels collectively, they get one seat free. Taking benefit of this, each of them used to take tickets collectively and fall asleep comfortably.