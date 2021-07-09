Raveena Tandon was ‘terrified’ by this act of Ranveer Singh, was thrown out of the set

New Delhi. Ranveer Singh’s name is one of today’s superhit actors in the Bollywood industry, his acting in every of his films makes a special place in the hearts of people. Her fans like to follow her every style more. Seeing his acting, every actress in the film industry is excited to work with him. But there was a time when they had to roll many types of papads to see the shooting of films.

One such incident happened when Raveena Tandon was shooting a song for the film ‘Keemat’ with Akshay Kumar in a college in Mumbai. Ranveer had also reached with the audience to see this shooting. Ranveer Singh and his cousins ​​who lived in Canada also came together to watch the shooting. Ranveer Singh was a big fan of Akshay Kumar and there was a lot of desire to meet him.

Ranveer kept staring at Raveena

During the shooting of this song, Raveena appeared in front of Ranveer in a rain-drenched white sari, Ranveer lost his senses after seeing him drenched like this. He kept staring at them, and continued to stare at them. When Raveena Tandon’s eyes fell on Ranveer, at first he ignored her. But when she saw that Ranveer was constantly seeing her in the wrong way, then she became uncomfortable. This was disclosed by Ranveer Singh himself in a show of Rajiv Masand in the year 2015.

Raveena evicted from the set

Ranveer Singh had told that when Raveena Tandon saw her staring like this, she became uncomfortable. He didn’t understand what to do. Then Raveena called a security guard and asked Ranveer to get out of the set. After which Ranveer’s heart was broken and he started crying. Because I was told to leave the set.

Akshay gave courage like this

However, seeing Ranveer in this condition, Akshay Kumar came to meet him. Akshay understood that Ranveer felt bad that he was thrown out of the set. So he himself came to meet her and praised the hairstyle. Standing near Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh’s chest widened after listening to his praises, and on the same day Ranveer had decided that he would one day look like Akshay Kumar.

