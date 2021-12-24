Raveena tandon web series Aranyak breaks into the Global Top 10 TV shows on Netflix.

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has won again. Raveena Tandon recently made her debut with the web series Aranyak. Where once again Raveena Tandon’s lioness style was seen. This series has been liked so much that it has set a new record. Indian crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ has made it to the eighth position in the list of Global Top 10 Non-English airing on Netflix in the very first week of its launch.

Some of the other shows in the non-English global top 10 include ‘Money Heist’, ‘Squid Game’, ‘The Queen of Flow’ and ‘The King’s Affection’. ‘Aranyak’ clocked over 10.3 million hours worldwide has gone. It also made it to the top 10 lists of 13 countries including Singapore, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Oman, Kuwait and India.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Head, Roy Kapur Films, says, “I am extremely happy that Aaranya is receiving unbelievable love from audiences in India and across the globe. Charudatta Acharya has created the characters who get love in a very wonderful way.

It was portrayed very well by Rohan Sippy and Vinay Vaikul in which Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and other actors have come to life with their stellar performances. Let us tell you that Aranyak is full of adventure and mystery. Where the illusion of unknown power has been spread. This series full of strong cast also becomes a part of the must watch series of the year 2021. Raveena Tandon is very excited about her debut. This interesting series has been made with all the spices.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 17:21 [IST]