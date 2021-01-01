Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha: Raveena Tandon shared a video with daughter Rasha and said that there are good days at the beach:

Raveena Tandon has shared a reel with daughter Rasha, in which both are seen enjoying the beach. In this video, Raveena and her daughter Rasha are seen in the same dress. This video clearly shows the beautiful mother-daughter bond.

Raveena Tandon had recently posted a video and said that she is going on a trip. In this latest, Rasha and Raveena are seen in red swimming clothes. At first glance, this mother and daughter look like best friends. Rasha is one of those starkids who stays away from publicity.





Rasha has an exact copy of Raveena. There are many pictures of Rasha that remind me of young Raveena. Raveena often posts something about her daughter. Let us know that Rasha has got a black belt in the martial arts form of Taekwondo. Raveena also said while posting this time – My daughter Blackbelt. Rasha Thadani is your pride. Along with martial arts, Rasha is also training in boxing.



Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in February 2004, followed by their daughter Rasha in July 2005. Raveena has a son Ranveervardhan from Anil. However, apart from these two, Raveena had adopted two daughters. Before marriage, in 1995, he adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chhaya.