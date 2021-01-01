Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha: Raveena Tandon shared a video with daughter Rasha and said that there are good days at the beach:
Rasha has an exact copy of Raveena. There are many pictures of Rasha that remind me of young Raveena. Raveena often posts something about her daughter. Let us know that Rasha has got a black belt in the martial arts form of Taekwondo. Raveena also said while posting this time – My daughter Blackbelt. Rasha Thadani is your pride. Along with martial arts, Rasha is also training in boxing.
Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in February 2004, followed by their daughter Rasha in July 2005. Raveena has a son Ranveervardhan from Anil. However, apart from these two, Raveena had adopted two daughters. Before marriage, in 1995, he adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chhaya.
Raveena Tandon has shared a video with daughter Rasha
